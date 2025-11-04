Minnesota opens season at home against North Dakota

North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Minnesota Golden Gophers Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts North Dakota for…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts North Dakota for the season opener.

Minnesota finished 14-4 at home a season ago while going 25-11 overall. The Golden Gophers averaged 73.4 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 33.0% from deep last season.

North Dakota finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 2-10 on the road. The Fighting Hawks averaged 9.1 assists per game on 22.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.