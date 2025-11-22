Minnesota faces San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (4-1) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (4-1) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Minnesota square off at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Golden Gophers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Minnesota scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Dons have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC with 36.8 rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 6.6.

Minnesota’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 23.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 12.0 points and 12.0 rebounds while shooting 34.5%.

Ryan Beasley is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Dons. Mookie Cook is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

