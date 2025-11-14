Minessale leads St. Thomas against Southeast Missouri State after 20-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits Southeast Missouri State after Nolan Minessale scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 80-61 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Southeast Missouri State finished 21-12 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Redhawks averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 33.3% from deep last season.

St. Thomas went 14-5 in Summit League action and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Tommies averaged 15.4 assists per game on 28.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

