Miller scores 24, leads Oklahoma State in 103-95 win over South Florida

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Vyctorius Miller scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma State to a 103-95 win over South Florida…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Vyctorius Miller scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma State to a 103-95 win over South Florida on Wednesday night.

Miller was 7-of-11 shooting and made all four of his 3-point attempts. It’s the fifth consecutive game with 13 or more points to start this season for the sophomore transfer from LSU.

Kanye Clary scored in double figures for the first time this season, tallying 12 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for Oklahoma State. Anthony Roy and Christian Coleman each had 15 points off the bench. Isaiah Coleman had four steals.

The Bulls (3-2) led 44-31 with 4:12 left in the first half, following an 11-0 run. The Cowboys (5-0) countered with a 10-0 run to trail a 45-44 at halftime.

CJ Brown led the Bulls with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go with 10 assists. Joseph Pinion had 20 points, shooting 6 of 11, all from 3-point territory. Wes Enis had 20 on 7-of-19 shooting off the bench.

Josh Omojafo, who entered the game averaging 19.8 points per game on 60.5% shooting, was held to nine points, going 1-of-7 shooting. His lone field goal came with three seconds remaining.

It’s the Cowboys’ first time hitting 100 points this season, and it came against the No. 7 scoring offense in the country (101.3 points per game). The Bulls have scored at least 95 points in each of their five games.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.