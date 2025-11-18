Middle Tennessee plays No. 7 Michigan after Lands’ 23-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-0) at Michigan Wolverines (3-0) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-0) at Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces No. 7 Michigan after Kamari Lands scored 23 points in Middle Tennessee’s 77-72 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

Michigan went 27-10 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Wolverines averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 19.0 bench points last season.

Middle Tennessee finished 8-5 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Blue Raiders shot 45.4% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.