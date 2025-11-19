Middle Tennessee hosts No. 15 Tennessee after Cooper’s 22-point showing

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (3-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-2) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (3-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-2)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee visits Middle Tennessee after Talaysia Cooper scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 68-58 win against the Belmont Bruins.

Middle Tennessee finished 26-9 overall with a 13-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Raiders averaged 64.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 52.2 last season.

Tennessee went 24-10 overall with a 6-4 record on the road a season ago. The Lady Volunteers gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

