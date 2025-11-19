Live Radio
Middle Tennessee hosts No. 15 Tennessee after Cooper’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:42 AM

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (3-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-2)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee visits Middle Tennessee after Talaysia Cooper scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 68-58 win against the Belmont Bruins.

Middle Tennessee finished 26-9 overall with a 13-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Raiders averaged 64.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 52.2 last season.

Tennessee went 24-10 overall with a 6-4 record on the road a season ago. The Lady Volunteers gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

