Miami (OH) takes on Purdue after Scalia’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 4:42 AM

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-2)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Purdue after Amber Scalia scored 26 points in Miami (OH)’s 77-58 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

Purdue went 8-9 at home last season while going 10-19 overall. The Boilermakers averaged 7.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 16.7 turnovers per game last season.

The RedHawks are 2-1 on the road. Miami (OH) is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

