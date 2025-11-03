Meyer scores 19 as Wyoming defeats Northern State 99-75

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer’s 19 points off the bench helped Wyoming to a 99-75 victory against Northern State…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer’s 19 points off the bench helped Wyoming to a 99-75 victory against Northern State on Monday.

Meyer had six rebounds for the Cowboys. Khaden Bennett added 14 points and seven rebounds. Adam Harakow had 12 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

Marshawn Smith led the way for the Wolves with 15 points and two steals. James Glenn added 14 points for Northern State. Cameron Mercadel finished with 12 points.

Wyoming took the lead for good with 10:07 left in the first half. The score was 50-40 at halftime, with Harakow racking up 10 points. Wyoming outscored Northern State by 14 points over the final half, while Meyer led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.