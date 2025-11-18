Merrimack hosts Bryant after Mancini’s 24-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (4-0) at Merrimack Warriors (2-2) North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Merrimack after…

Bryant Bulldogs (4-0) at Merrimack Warriors (2-2)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Merrimack after Mia Mancini scored 24 points in Bryant’s 81-57 win against the Rider Broncs.

Merrimack finished 14-17 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 62.9 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.

Bryant went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 58.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.