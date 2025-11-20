Merrimack faces No. 10 Florida after Kennedy’s 23-point game

Merrimack Warriors (2-3) at Florida Gators (3-1) Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces No. 10 Florida…

Merrimack Warriors (2-3) at Florida Gators (3-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces No. 10 Florida after Kevair Kennedy scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 72-65 victory against the Maine Black Bears.

Florida finished 36-4 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gators averaged 84.8 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 29.4 from deep.

The Warriors are 1-2 in road games. Merrimack is ninth in the MAAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kennedy averaging 2.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

