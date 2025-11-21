Live Radio
Merrimack faces No. 10 Florida after Kennedy’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:58 AM

Merrimack Warriors (2-3) at Florida Gators (3-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -36.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays No. 10 Florida after Kevair Kennedy scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 72-65 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

Florida went 15-1 at home last season while going 36-4 overall. The Gators averaged 84.8 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 29.4 from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 1-2 in road games. Merrimack is eighth in the MAAC scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

