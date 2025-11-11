Mercyhurst Lakers visit the Canisius Golden Griffins

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-2) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius squares off…

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-2)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius squares off against Mercyhurst.

Canisius went 3-28 overall a season ago while going 1-12 at home. The Golden Griffins averaged 6.2 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Mercyhurst went 4-14 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Lakers averaged 67.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.