Maine visits Merrimack after Shelton’s 33-point game

Maine Black Bears (0-4) at Merrimack Warriors (1-3)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Maine after Ernest Shelton scored 33 points in Merrimack’s 91-79 win over the Boston University Terriers.

Merrimack finished 18-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors averaged 65.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.2 last season.

Maine went 20-14 overall last season while going 8-11 on the road. The Black Bears shot 46.3% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

