Maine visits Brown following Smith’s 26-point game

Maine Black Bears (1-3) at Brown Bears (2-2)
Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Brown after Adrianna Smith scored 26 points in Maine’s 79-53 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.
Brown finished 7-6 at home a season ago while going 12-15 overall. The Bears averaged 7.6 steals, 2.7 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.
Maine finished 10-8 in America East play and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Black Bears averaged 58.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.5 last season.
