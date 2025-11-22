Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Maine visits Brown following…

Maine visits Brown following Smith’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 4:56 AM

Maine Black Bears (1-3) at Brown Bears (2-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Brown after Adrianna Smith scored 26 points in Maine’s 79-53 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Brown finished 7-6 at home a season ago while going 12-15 overall. The Bears averaged 7.6 steals, 2.7 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

Maine finished 10-8 in America East play and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Black Bears averaged 58.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up