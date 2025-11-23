Maine Black Bears take on the Brown Bears on 5-game slide

Brown Bears (1-5) at Maine Black Bears (0-5) Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under…

Brown Bears (1-5) at Maine Black Bears (0-5)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine heads into the matchup with Brown as losers of five in a row.

The Black Bears have gone 0-1 in home games. Maine has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Brown has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.

Maine’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Brown allows. Brown averages 68.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 70.4 Maine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Biel is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.4%.

Isaiah Langham is shooting 45.8% and averaging 11.5 points for the Bears. Adrian Uchidiuno is averaging 11.2 points.

