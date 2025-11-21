Mackinnon’s six 3s ignite LSU’s blowout of Omaha 99-73

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Max Mackinnon drilled six 3s on his way to 22 points as LSU overpowered Omaha…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Max Mackinnon drilled six 3s on his way to 22 points as LSU overpowered Omaha 99–73 on Thursday night.

Mackinnon ignited a Tigers’ offense that overwhelmed the Mavericks from every angle. Dedan Thomas Jr. steered the attack with 15 points and 10 assists, repeatedly carving up Omaha’s defense and feeding shooters as LSU stretched a 13-point halftime lead into a rout.

Omaha hung around early in the second half behind Lance Waddles, who hit four 3s and finished with 19 points. His triple at the 12:22 mark cut the deficit to 69–48 — which was as close as the Mavericks would get. LSU answered immediately as Mackinnon drilled a pair of deep 3s.

Jalen Reed delivered 11 points and seven boards off the bench for LSU. Mike Nwoko closed with 14 points and LSU’s shooters combined to hit 15 of 33 from deep while shooting 52% overall. The Tigers also won the glass 43–39 and forced 12 turnovers.

Khamari Cooper had 15 points off the bench and Tony Osburn scored 13 for Omaha (2-4), which shot 39% and never found a counter once LSU’s perimeter shooting took hold. The Tigers led by as many as 29 before emptying the bench in the final minutes, closing out a dominant 5–0 start at home.

