Loyola Marymount plays Eastern Washington after McBride’s 20-point showing

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces Eastern Washington after Aaron McBride scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 137-54 win over the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

Loyola Marymount finished 11-6 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Lions averaged 5.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Washington went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Eagles averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from 3-point range.

