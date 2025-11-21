Loyola Chicago Ramblers face the Northern Illinois Huskies on 4-game losing streak

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-4) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -14.5; over/under…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-4)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -14.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago heads into the matchup against Northern Illinois after losing four in a row.

The Ramblers have gone 1-2 at home. Loyola Chicago is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies have gone 0-3 away from home. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC scoring 81.4 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Loyola Chicago averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.6 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is shooting 36.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Ramblers. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jao Ituka averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Daemar Kelly is averaging 11.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.