Lorenzen leads Western Illinois against Iowa after 25-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Iowa after Lucas Lorenzen scored 25 points in Western Illinois’ 80-75 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

Iowa went 17-16 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Hawkeyes gave up 79.7 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Western Illinois went 6-14 in OVC play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks allowed opponents to score 71.3 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.

