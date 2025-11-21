LIU visits Stojakovic and No. 8 Illinois

Long Island Sharks (3-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Illinois…

Long Island Sharks (3-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Illinois takes on LIU after Andrej Stojakovic scored 26 points in Illinois’ 90-86 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Fighting Illini have gone 4-0 at home. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 43.8 boards. David Mirkovic leads the Fighting Illini with 12.0 rebounds.

The Sharks are 2-2 in road games. LIU is 0-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Illinois scores 95.4 points, 15.6 more per game than the 79.8 LIU gives up. LIU averages 75.6 points per game, 4.2 more than the 71.4 Illinois gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Ben Humrichous is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Fuller is averaging 16.5 points for the Sharks. Greg Gordon is averaging 14.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.