Leonhardt, Hendricks score 16 apiece as Utah Valley knocks off South Dakota State 75-52

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Trevan Leonhardt and Tyler Hendricks scored 16 points each as Utah Valley beat South Dakota State 75-52 on Tuesday.

Leonhardt added five rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (4-2). Hendricks shot 6 for 14, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc. Braden Housley shot 4 of 9 from the field and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Jackrabbits (4-3) were led in scoring by Matthew Mors, who finished with 10 points and three blocks. Joe Sayler added nine points for South Dakota State. Damon Wilkinson finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

