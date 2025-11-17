Le Moyne takes on Niagara, aims to end 3-game skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-1) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-3) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-1) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-3)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne comes into the matchup with Niagara after losing three in a row.

Le Moyne finished 9-23 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dolphins averaged 6.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

Niagara went 3-13 on the road and 11-20 overall last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 11.5 points off of turnovers, 7.5 second-chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

