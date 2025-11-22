Lamar visits Montana following Williams’ 22-point game

Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at Montana Grizzlies (4-2) Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Lamar after Money…

Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at Montana Grizzlies (4-2)

Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Lamar after Money Williams scored 22 points in Montana’s 86-81 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Grizzlies are 3-0 on their home court. Montana ranks fifth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Lamar went 20-13 overall with a 9-6 record on the road last season. The Cardinals shot 42.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

