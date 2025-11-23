Live Radio
Lamar defeats Montana 68-63

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 8:16 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Andrew Holifield scored 18 points, and Lamar beat Montana 68-63 on Sunday.

Holifield added eight rebounds for the Cardinals (3-1). Cody Pennebaker shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Courtney Anderson Jr. and Money Williams led the way for the Grizzlies (4-3) with 15 points each. Brooklyn Hicks also put up nine points and six rebounds.

