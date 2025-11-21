Lajae Jones scores 36, ties program record with 10 3s; FSU beats Georgia Southern 98-72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Lajae Jones scored a career-high 36 points and tied a program record with 10 made 3-pointers…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Lajae Jones scored a career-high 36 points and tied a program record with 10 made 3-pointers on Friday night to help Florida State beat Georgia Southern 98-72 on Friday night.

Jones, a transfer from St. Bonaventure who averaged 10.3 points per game last season, was 10-of-21 shooting — all from behind the arc — hit 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and had three steals. The 6-foot-7 senior guard played a season at Tarleton State and Barton Community College before he had three 20-point games for the Bonnies last year.

Chauncey Wiggins had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Florida State (4-1). Kobe MaGee scored 12 points and Cam Miles added 11 points and five assists.

Shainen Carter led Georgia Southern (3-3) with 14 points and went 3 of 3 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Nakavieon White added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Alex Steen threw down a dunk to open the scoring 12 seconds into the game and the Seminoles led the rest of the way.

Georgia Southern scored six consecutive points to trim its deficit to 22-21 with 8:25 to go in the first half but Magee answered with a three-point play and Florida State closed the first half with an 11-2 run to take an 11-point lead into halftime.

Dwayne Williams Jr. hit a 3-pointer that cut Georgia Southern’s deficit to 40-32 about 25 seconds into the second half but Jones made three 3s in a 44-second span to push the lead to 15 more than a minute later. Jones added two more 3-pointers in a 14-0 run that culminated with Wiggins threw down a dunk and gave the Seminoles a 67-39 lead with 12:37 left in the game.

George McCloud hit 10 3-pointers (and also finished with 36 points) for Florida State in a 101-100 loss to LaSalle on Feb. 23, 1989.

