Hofstra Pride (2-3) vs. La Salle Explorers (3-3)

Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle squares off against Hofstra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Explorers are 3-3 in non-conference play. La Salle is seventh in the A-10 in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Rob Dockery leads the Explorers with 4.7 boards.

The Pride are 2-3 in non-conference play. Hofstra ranks sixth in the CAA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Victory Onuetu averaging 4.0.

La Salle averages 70.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 76.4 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than La Salle gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Explorers. Ashton Walker is averaging 10.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.0%.

Cruz Davis is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 15.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

