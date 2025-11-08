La Salle Explorers play the Monmouth Hawks in non-conference play

Monmouth Hawks (1-0) at La Salle Explorers (1-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -4.5; over/under is…

Monmouth Hawks (1-0) at La Salle Explorers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Monmouth in non-conference action.

La Salle finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Explorers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 18.0 bench points last season.

Monmouth went 13-20 overall last season while going 4-14 on the road. The Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

