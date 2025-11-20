Kansas State Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs meet

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-0)
Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 161.5
BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State will square off against Mississippi State at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State went 16-17 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from 3-point range.
Mississippi State went 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs shot 45.2% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
