JT Toppin helps No. 15 Texas Tech outlast Wake Forest in the Bahamas, 84-83

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — JT Toppin scored 21 points to help No. 15 Texas Tech hold off Wake Forest 84-83 on Thursday night at the Baha Mar Championship.

Toppin, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, had nine rebounds and four assists for the Red Raiders (4-1). Christian Anderson added 16 points and eight assists for Texas Tech, while Tyeree Bryan scored 13 and Jaylen Petty had 11.

Juke Harris powered Wake Forest (3-2) with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Myles Colvin chipped in 19 points.

The Red Raiders opened the game by making their first three 3-point attempts. Wake Forest buckled down on defense, though, holding Texas Tech to 2 of 18 from deep for the rest of the first half. After a 10-0 run, capped off by a two-handed slam from Marqus Marion, the Demon Deacons trailed by a single point at intermission.

Mekhi Mason then sank a 3-pointer to open the second half, giving Wake its first lead of the game and starting a 13-5 run.

Texas Tech charged back and tied the game with 2:08 to play on a 3-pointer from Petty. Anderson then sank a mid-range jumper, and the Red Raiders connected on 6 of 8 free throws in the final 90 seconds to seal it.

Wake Forest entered the game ranking ninth nationally in 3-point defense, allowing its opponents to make just 23.1% of their attempts from behind the arc. But Texas Tech overcame the Demon Deacons’ prowess on the perimeter, knocking down 12 of 35 3-pointers (34.3%). It’s the fourth time in five games the Red Raiders have sank at least a dozen shots from behind the arc.

The Demon Deacons have not beaten an AP Top 25-ranked opponent away from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, since 2015.

Staying in the Bahamas, Texas Tech will face No. 1 Purdue on Friday night, after Wake Forest takes on Memphis in the consolation game.

