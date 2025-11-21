James scores 17, including buzzer beater, as Delaware State downs Kean 66-64

Ponce James scored on a layup at the buzzer and scored 17 points as Delaware State beat Kean 66-64 on Thursday.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Ponce James scored on a layup at the buzzer and scored 17 points as Delaware State beat Kean 66-64 on Thursday.

James also had five rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (2-4). Miles Webb, Ademar Santos and Rahmir Moore each added eight points.

Malachi Jeffers-Viera led the Cougars in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Daniel Dextraze added 12 points and six rebounds for Kean. Kareem Irby also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.