James scores 17, including buzzer beater, as Delaware State downs Kean 66-64

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 9:56 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Ponce James scored on a layup at the buzzer and scored 17 points as Delaware State beat Kean 66-64 on Thursday.

James also had five rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (2-4). Miles Webb, Ademar Santos and Rahmir Moore each added eight points.

Malachi Jeffers-Viera led the Cougars in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Daniel Dextraze added 12 points and six rebounds for Kean. Kareem Irby also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

