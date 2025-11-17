Jalen Cox hits game-winning shot, scores 22 to lead Colgate past Siena 72-69

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Cox led Colgate with 22 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, and the…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Cox led Colgate with 22 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, and the Raiders beat Siena 72-69 on Monday night.

Cox added four steals for the Raiders (2-3). Andrew Alekseyenko scored 17 points with five rebounds. Sam Wright finished 6 of 9 from the field and scored 13.

The Saints (2-2) were led by Francis Folefac with 16 points. Gavin Doty had 14 points and Antonio Chandler had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Colgate went into the half leading Siena 30-28. Alekseyenko scored 11 points in the half. Cox scored 18 second-half points for Colgate to help set up their game-winning shot.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

