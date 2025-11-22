Jaden Henley scores 22, Grand Canyon secures 85-72 win against Northwestern State

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 22 points, 20 of them coming in the second half, to help Grand Canyon…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 22 points, 20 of them coming in the second half, to help Grand Canyon defeat Northwestern State 85-72 on Friday.

Henley shot 5 of 11 from the field and went 12 for 13 from the line for the Lopes (3-2). Makaih Williams added 12 points and Efe Demirel had 11 points and shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Micah Thomas led the Demons (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and four assists. Northwestern State also got 14 points from Landyn Jumawan. Kordrick Turner scored 10 points.

Grand Canyon took the lead for good with 12:51 left in the first half. The score was 41-31 at halftime, with Williams racking up eight points. Grand Canyon pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 15 points. They outscored Northwestern State by three points in the final half.

