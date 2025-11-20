Jaden Bradley eclipses 1,000 career points as No. 4 Arizona beats No. 3 UConn 71-67

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Bradley scored 21 points, Motiejus Krivas made the go-ahead basket with 1:12 left and fourth-ranked…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Bradley scored 21 points, Motiejus Krivas made the go-ahead basket with 1:12 left and fourth-ranked Arizona beat No. 3 UConn 71-67 on Wednesday night.

Koa Peat had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Krivas finished with nine points and 14 rebounds as the Wildcats (5-0) outrebounded UConn by 20.

Freshman Eric Reibe had 15 points for UConn (4-1). He had a chance to tie the game when he was fouled in the lane with 8 seconds left. His layup rolled off the rim and he missed both free throws. Tobe Awaka hit two free throws to ice the game.

Solo Ball had 14 points and Silas Demary Jr. added 13 for UConn, which played without starting center Tarris Reed Jr. because of an ankle injury.

Arizona, which led by two points at halftime, held UConn to one field goal in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the second half. Arizona took its first double-digit lead on a driving layup by Brayden Burries with 14:57 left before UConn began chipping away.

A 3-pointer by Alex Karaban with 4:38 to play pulled the Huskies within a point. Reibe tied the game with a 3-pointer before Jaylin Stewart’s basket with 3:02 left gave UConn a 62-60 lead, its first since 17:14 remained in the first half.

Reed missed UConn’s season opener and both exhibition games after injuring his hamstring in the preseason. He is averaging a team-leading 20 points and also tops the Huskies with 9.3 rebounds per game.

It was a one-possession game for nearly 18 minutes in the first half. Arizona missed seven of its last nine shots in the first half as the Wildcats squandered the opportunity to take a commanding lead. A driving layup by Demary cut the lead to 35-33 with five seconds left in the first half.

Bradley went over 1,000 career points with 11:01 left in the first half.

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 86, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 61

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had season highs with 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 7 Michigan to a win over Middle Tennessee.

The Wolverines (4-0) tuned up for next week’s three-game tournament in Las Vegas, where they might face No. 2 Houston in a field with many AP Top 25 teams.

The Blue Raiders (3-1) went on a 13-2 run in the first half to pull within one and trailed by just six points at halftime before getting routed.

Lendeborg, a preseason All-America player and UAB transfer, scored nine points in the opening minutes of the second half to give Michigan a 19-point lead.

The Wolverines had a nine-man rotation for much of the game and each of those players scored before coach Dusty May went deeper on his bench with a 26-point cushion with several minutes left in the lopsided game.

Michigan had six players score at least eight points, including North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau and UCLA transfer Aday Mara, who scored 10 points apiece.

Middle Tennessee entered with five double-digits scorers and was averaging 95 points a game.

The Blue Raiders had just two players score at least 10 and were held 34 points below their average. Penn State transfer Jahvin Carter matched a career high with 18 points and Kamari Lands, who previously played at Arizona State and Louisville, had 11.

NO. 11 ALABAMA 90, NO. 8 ILLINOIS 86

CHICAGO (AP) — Labaron Philon scored 24 points, and No. 11 Alabama beat eighth-ranked Illinois at the United Center.

Philon made three 3-pointers and had five assists. Taylor Bol Bowen scored 12 and Aden Holloway finished with 11 points, helping the Crimson Tide (3-1) squeeze out a tight win in their third straight game against a top-10 team. They bounced back from a loss to Purdue that came on the heels of a victory over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, though they sure got all they could handle in this one.

Andrej Stojakovic led Illinois (4-1) with 26 points, and Kylan Boswell had 22.

Alabama was clinging to a 79-76 lead when Philon pulled up for a 3 with 1:15 remaining, but Illinois stayed in it, with Boswell responding with a three-point play.

After Philon made a jumper in the paint, Boswell broke for a layup that cut it to 84-81 with 39 seconds remaining. Alabama’s Amari Allen got trapped on the inbounds, leading to a timeout, and then hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it a four-point game with 27 seconds left.

It was 85-82 with 12 seconds remaining when Keitenn Bristow made two free throws for Alabama. Ben Humrichous nailed a 3 for Illinois with eight seconds left, but the Crimson Tide hung on. Houston Mallette sealed the win with two foul shots in the final seconds.

The Illini, who played at least one regular-season game at the United Center from 1994 through 2018, were making their first appearance at the arena since the 2023 Big Ten Tournament. They got the Bulls treatment during pregame introductions, with “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project blasting through the arena.

The Illini had the crowd roaring midway through the half when Humrichous blocked a layup by Philon and Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojakovic, threw down a thunderous dunk on the break.

NO. 22 AUBURN 112, JACKSON STATE 66

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — KeShawn Murphy had 19 points and seven rebounds, Filip Jovic added a career-high 18 points off the bench and No. 22 Auburn dominated Jackson State.

Elyjah Freeman chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Auburn (4-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season and improved to 41-0 against teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Coming off a one-point loss to then-No. 1 Houston in Birmingham, Auburn was the better team inside and out. Coach Steven Pearl’s team closed the first half with a 28-8 run that turned a tight game into a lopsided affair.

Auburn finished with 28 assists on 42 baskets and made 13 3-pointers. Freshman Simon Walker hit all five of his 3s down the stretch, and Kevin Overton scored 13 points to give the Tigers five players in double figures.

Auburn played without the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer and rebounder. Keyshawn Hall watched from the bench while wearing a protective boot on his right foot.

He wasn’t needed against Jackson State (0-4), which lost for the third time in four games against a ranked opponent. Jackson State previously dropped payday road games against Illinois and Louisville.

Jayme Mitchell led the visiting Tigers with 24 points, and Dorian McMillian and Daeshun Ruffin added 16 each. Jackson State finished with 22 turnovers and hit just 6 of 18 from behind the arc.

