Incarnate Word wins 87-81 over Southern Indiana

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Davion Bailey’s 25 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Southern Indiana 87-81 on Thursday.

Bailey shot 9 for 17 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (3-2). Tahj Staveskie shot 8 of 14 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Harold Woods had 15 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Ismail Habib finished with 21 points for the Screaming Eagles (1-4). Cardell Bailey and Ola Ajiboye each had 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

