Idaho State squares off against Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) vs. Idaho State Bengals (3-3)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Sam Houston at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Bengals have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Idaho State averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Bearkats are 3-2 in non-conference play. Sam Houston ranks eighth in the CUSA shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

Idaho State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Sam Houston scores 18.5 more points per game (86.8) than Idaho State gives up (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hollenbeck is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 13.5 points. Caleb Van De Griend is shooting 64.8% and averaging 16.2 points.

Veljko Ilic is averaging 10.8 points for the Bearkats. Isaiah Manning is averaging 10.6 points.

