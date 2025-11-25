Hunter’s 19 lead Central Arkansas past Eastern Illinois 81-60

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 19 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Eastern Illinois 81-60 on Tuesday. Hunter went 7…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 19 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Eastern Illinois 81-60 on Tuesday.

Hunter went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bears (3-4). Ty Robinson scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Javion Guy-King had 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

Zion Fruster finished with 21 points for the Panthers (2-4). Eastern Illinois also got 11 points and two steals from Terry McMorris. Kooper Jacobi finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.