Hunter’s 19 lead Central Arkansas past Eastern Illinois 81-60

The Associated Press

November 25, 2025, 11:29 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 19 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Eastern Illinois 81-60 on Tuesday.

Hunter went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bears (3-4). Ty Robinson scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Javion Guy-King had 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

Zion Fruster finished with 21 points for the Panthers (2-4). Eastern Illinois also got 11 points and two steals from Terry McMorris. Kooper Jacobi finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

