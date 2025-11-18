Howard takes on Stetson after Harris’ 24-point outing

Howard Bison (2-2) at Stetson Hatters (1-3) DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Stetson after Bryce…

Howard Bison (2-2) at Stetson Hatters (1-3)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Stetson after Bryce Harris scored 24 points in Howard’s 72-64 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

Stetson went 5-9 at home a season ago while going 8-24 overall. The Hatters averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

Howard finished 3-11 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Bison shot 46.5% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

