Holy Cross Crusaders play the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (2-2) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (0-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will square off against Hampton at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Holy Cross finished 13-19 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Crusaders averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Hampton finished 17-16 overall with a 9-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Pirates averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

