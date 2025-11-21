High Point Panthers and the Incarnate Word Cardinals play in Daytona Beach, Florida

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) vs. High Point Panthers (5-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) vs. High Point Panthers (5-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word and High Point square off at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Panthers are 5-1 in non-conference play. High Point is the top team in the Big South with 25.0 fast break points.

The Cardinals have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland with 14.2 assists per game led by Tahj Staveskie averaging 6.0.

High Point averages 94.3 points, 18.7 more per game than the 75.6 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 17.0 more points per game (85.0) than High Point gives up (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam’Ron Fletcher is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Rob Martin is averaging 15.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5%.

Staveskie is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.