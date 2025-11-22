Heiden scores 20, Stuelke adds 17 and 12 rebounds, No. 19 Iowa women beat Miami 64-61

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ava Heiden scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Hannah Stuelke had 17 points and…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ava Heiden scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Hannah Stuelke had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 19 Iowa never trailed Saturday night as the Hawkeyes beat Miami 64-61 at the WBCA Showcase.

Taylor McCabe hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Iowa (5-0). Taylor Stremlow added eight rebounds, seven points, five assists and two steals.

Amarachi Kimpson scored a season-high 19 points for Miami (4-0). Ra Shaya Kyle added 17 points and eight rebounds and Vittoria Blasigh scored 11 points.

Heiden and Stuelke made back-to-back layups to open the fourth quarter that gave Iowa its biggest lead of the game at 59-46 with 9:18 remaining. Kimpson made a 3 and a jumper before Blasigh scored six consecutive points and Kyle made a layup that capped a 13-2 run and trimmed Miami’s deficit to 61-59 with 2:24 remaining.

Neither team scored until Kylie Feuerbach made two free throws with 11 seconds left — Iowa’s first points since Stuelke made a layup with 8:30 to play. Gal Raviv made a layup about four seconds later and Feuerbach split a pair of free throws before Kimpson missed a potential tying 3-pointer from the logo as time expired.

Chazadi Wright did not play for the Hawkeyes. The guard known as “Chit-Chat” left Iowa’s 57-52 win over No. 7 Baylor on Thursday in the third quarter with what appeared to be a concussion after tripping and hitting her forehead on the floor.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes host Western Illinois on Wednesday.

Miami: The Hurricanes play George Washington at the Cayman Islands Classic on Friday.

