Hawaii hosts Anderson and North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-2)

Honolulu; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on Hawaii after Garrett Anderson scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 78-69 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-1 in home games. Hawaii ranks second in the Big West with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Johnson averaging 5.4.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-2 away from home. North Dakota is fifth in the Summit League with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Eli King averaging 5.3.

Hawaii averages 80.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 76.1 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Hawaii gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Erickson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 57.4% and averaging 16.1 points.

Zach Kraft averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Greyson Uelmen is averaging 13.8 points.

