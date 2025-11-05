Harrison leads East Texas A&M against New Mexico after 20-point performance

East Texas A&M Lions at New Mexico Lobos Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -21.5;…

East Texas A&M Lions at New Mexico Lobos

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -21.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits New Mexico after Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 20 points in East Texas A&M’s 119-60 win against the Arlington Baptist Patriots.

New Mexico went 16-1 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Lobos averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 18.5 bench points last season.

East Texas A&M went 5-26 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Lions averaged 64.4 points per game last season, 27.3 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

