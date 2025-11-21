Glover leads Omaha against LSU after 24-point game

Omaha Mavericks (2-3) at LSU Tigers (4-0)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5; over/under is 164.5
BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits LSU after Ja’Sean Glover scored 24 points in Omaha’s 96-80 win over the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs.
LSU went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Tigers averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.
The Mavericks are 0-2 in road games. Omaha averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
