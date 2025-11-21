Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Glover leads Omaha against…

Glover leads Omaha against LSU after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:42 AM

Omaha Mavericks (2-3) at LSU Tigers (4-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits LSU after Ja’Sean Glover scored 24 points in Omaha’s 96-80 win over the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs.

LSU went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Tigers averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

The Mavericks are 0-2 in road games. Omaha averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up