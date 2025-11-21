Gibbs-Lawhorn puts up 20 in UNLV’s 99-85 victory against Saint Joseph’s

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 20 points as UNLV beat Saint Joseph’s (PA) 99-85 on Thursday. Gibbs-Lawhorn also…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 20 points as UNLV beat Saint Joseph’s (PA) 99-85 on Thursday.

Gibbs-Lawhorn also added eight rebounds for the Rebels (3-2). Tyrin Jones scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 11 from the line and added 10 rebounds and six blocks. Issac Williamson shot 3 of 9 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Deuce Jones led the Hawks (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Saint Joseph’s also got 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Derek Simpson. Jaiden Glover finished with 20 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.