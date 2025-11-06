Georgia Southern takes on Florida State after Garrett’s 22-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-0) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-0)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Florida State after Destiny Garrett scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 98-72 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Florida State went 24-9 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Seminoles averaged 13.3 assists per game on 30.7 made field goals last season.

Georgia Southern went 4-10 on the road and 16-18 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 13.9 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

