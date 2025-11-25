Live Radio
Georgia Southern Eagles and the UTSA Roadrunners meet in Jacksonville, Florida

The Associated Press

November 25, 2025, 4:58 AM

UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (3-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces UTSA in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Eagles have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Georgia Southern gives up 84.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Roadrunners have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. UTSA is 0-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia Southern averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Georgia Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spudd Webb is shooting 49.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 11.6 points.

Jamir Simpson is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 18.3 points. Kaidon Rayfield is averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

