Fletcher has 27, High Point takes down UIC 90-80

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 27 points as High Point beat UIC 90-80 on Thursday.

Fletcher shot 9 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (5-1). Chase Johnston scored 18 points and added five steals. Rob Martin had 14 points and shot 4 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Flames (3-2) were led by Andy Johnson, who posted 17 points and two steals. Ahmad Henderson II added 16 points for UIC. Mekhi Lowery had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

High Point took the lead with 17:34 left in the first half and did not trail again. Fletcher led his team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-39 at the break. Martin scored a team-high 14 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

