Flemings leads No. 2 Houston against Rider after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:42 AM

Rider Broncs (1-3) at Houston Cougars (4-0)

Houston; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -39.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts Rider after Kingston Flemings scored 22 points in Houston’s 73-72 win against the Auburn Tigers.

Houston finished 16-1 at home last season while going 35-5 overall. The Cougars averaged 73.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.7 last season.

Rider finished 10-12 in MAAC play and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Broncs allowed opponents to score 71.8 points per game and shot 45.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

