FGCU wins 93-88 over Oral Roberts

The Associated Press

November 24, 2025, 11:04 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Duax scored 22 points as FGCU beat Oral Roberts 93-88 on Monday.

Duax added five rebounds for the Eagles (4-2). Rahmir Barno scored 18 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 10 for 15 from the line and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Rory Stewart shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Ty Harper led the way for the Golden Eagles (2-5) with 20 points, five assists and two steals. Jack Turner added 18 points for Oral Roberts. Connor Dow also had 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

