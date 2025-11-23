FGCU hosts Oral Roberts in non-conference showdown

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: J.R. Konieczny and FGCU host Ofri Naveh and Oral Roberts in non-conference action.

The Eagles are 2-1 in home games. FGCU leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 40.6 boards. Konieczny paces the Eagles with 8.0 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Oral Roberts is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

FGCU averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.0 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rory Stewart is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.2 points. Konieczny is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.2 points.

Ty Harper averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Naveh is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.